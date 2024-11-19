 />
‘Salman loved it, SRK didn’t believe in the film’: Rakesh Roshan on ‘Karan Arjun’ re-release

Roshan revealed that ‘Karan Arjun’ stood out from traditional reincarnation dramas by focusing on a mother’s bond with her children and attributes the film’s enduring charm to the camaraderie on set

Published - November 19, 2024 10:18 am IST

PTI
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from ‘Karan Arjun’

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from ‘Karan Arjun’

No vanity vans, a family-like set, and two rising stars — this was the foundation of Karan Arjun. Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan describes the 1995 blockbuster starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan as a “fairytale” centered on a mother’s unshakable belief. The film, which originally released on January 13, 1995, is set to return to theaters on November 22, just ahead of its 30th anniversary in January.

‘Karan Arjun’, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, to re-release in theatres on 30th anniversary

Speaking about the movie, Roshan said both Salman and Shah Rukh had seperate motivations for joining the cast, which also featured veteran actors Rakhee and Amrish Puri, alongside Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol, and Johnny Lever. “Shah Rukh told me, ‘I don’t believe in reincarnation, but if you are making it, I will work on it,’” he recalled.

Roshan revealed that Karan Arjun stood out from traditional reincarnation dramas by focusing on a mother’s bond with her children. “If her sons are killed in front of her and she prays to God to bring them back, wouldn’t that make a great story?” he shared, adding that the film’s cult dialogues, like Mere Karan Arjun Ayenge, have become timeless.

He attributes the film’s enduring charm to the camaraderie on set. “There were no vanity vans back then. Everyone bonded over conversations, tea breaks, and small ‘mehfils,’ which reflected in their performances,” he said.

Reflecting on his career, Roshan, who directed hits like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya, and Krrish, shared that his son Hrithik often assisted on his sets. “Hrithik, who was 17 then, was part of every story narration and learned filmmaking hands-on,” he said.

Hrithik Roshan lends voice to ‘Karan Arjun’ trailer ahead of re-release

The filmmaker, who initially found limited success as an actor, turned to directing after studying hundreds of films. On the upcoming re-release, he said, “It’s a test to see if people still connect with the emotions and magic of Karan Arjun after 30 years. I hope they will.”

Published - November 19, 2024 10:18 am IST

