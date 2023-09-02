Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ to follow events of ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’, new poster out

September 02, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer action film Tiger 3 will release on Diwali this year, the makers reiterated with a new poster on Saturday.

Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma, is the latest in Yash Raj Films’ famed ‘Spy Universe’. The poster — featuring Khan and Kaif’s characters toting machine guns in combat gear — notes that Tiger 3 will follow the events of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan’.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the star of Pathaan, is expected to have an extended cameo in Tiger 3.

Sharing the poster on X, Salman Khan wrote, “Aa raha hoon! (I am coming!) #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Salman Khan headlined the action comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaanearlier this year.

Previous installments in the ‘Tiger’ cycle have been directed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar respectively.

Maneesh Sharma’s last directorial outing was Fan in 2016.