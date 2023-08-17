ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ has this Christopher Nolan connection

August 17, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

‘Tiger 3’, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe, has roped in Hollywood action director Mark Scizak, who has previously worked with Christopher Nolan in visual spectacles like ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

ANI

Salman Khan, Christopher Nolan

Building excitement for Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, the makers have roped in a Hollywood action director for the latest instalment.

ALSO READ
Alia Bhatt joins YRF Spy Universe as first female lead: reports

Tiger 3, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe, has roped in Hollywood action director Mark Scizak. Mark has previously worked with Christopher Nolan in visual spectacles like Dunkirk and The Dark Knight Rises.

As per a source, “If you look at the line-up of action directors in Tiger 3, you will realise that producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma mean business. They want to give audiences a pulsating action spectacle as the best of the best names from Hollywood are now part of this film. Mark Scizak, who has previously worked with Christopher Nolan, is part of this film too. The scale of this film will be epic!”

It has also been reported that Hollywood action coordinator Chris Barnes, who has worked on Marvel's historic hit, Avengers: Endgame, is also part of Tiger 3.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
From ‘Lagaan’ to ‘Pathaan’: How YRF’s Sherry Bharda changed visual effects

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. The official announcement is awaited.

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US