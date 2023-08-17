HamberMenu
Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ has this Christopher Nolan connection

‘Tiger 3’, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe, has roped in Hollywood action director Mark Scizak, who has previously worked with Christopher Nolan in visual spectacles like ‘Dunkirk’ and ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

August 17, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

ANI
Salman Khan, Christopher Nolan

Building excitement for Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, the makers have roped in a Hollywood action director for the latest instalment.

Tiger 3, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe, has roped in Hollywood action director Mark Scizak. Mark has previously worked with Christopher Nolan in visual spectacles like Dunkirk and The Dark Knight Rises.

As per a source, “If you look at the line-up of action directors in Tiger 3, you will realise that producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma mean business. They want to give audiences a pulsating action spectacle as the best of the best names from Hollywood are now part of this film. Mark Scizak, who has previously worked with Christopher Nolan, is part of this film too. The scale of this film will be epic!”

It has also been reported that Hollywood action coordinator Chris Barnes, who has worked on Marvel's historic hit, Avengers: Endgame, is also part of Tiger 3.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. The official announcement is awaited.

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

