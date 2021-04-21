Movies

Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ to release May 13 in theatres and ZEE5 simultaneously

Salman Khan Films and Zee Studios’ Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhu Deva, will now be seeing a multiformat release and also a wide theatrical release on May 13.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will now be released in theatres worldwide, adhering to the COVID protocol issued by the government; and on ZEE5 with ZEE’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex, as well as on DTH operators such as Dish, D2H, Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Speaking on this, Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios shared, “The ongoing pandemic forced us to innovate, and we are proud to be the first to embark upon this new distribution strategy. While we all love to catch the latest movies at the nearest theatres, we realized we’d be doing a disservice to Salman’s fans nationwide if we aren’t able to release theatrically in all Indian states. We sensed the need for a pay per view solution along with theatres, which gives the consumers flexibility and convenience of viewing the film.”

Salman Khan Films’ spokesperson adds, “It’s imperative that we all come together and think of out-of-the-box solutions for cinema as an industry during the current pandemic situation. We will support the theatre owners by releasing the film in as many theatres as we can, keeping in line with the rules and protocols laid down by the government. But, considering the guidelines and safety measures, we also need to devise ways to ensure that the film reaches all of our audience. We don’t want to deny the audience the choice of entertainment in the comfort of their homes during these times.”

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said they are proud to give Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai a wide scale release: "Our endeavour has always been to bring a fresh perspective to storytelling and democratise access to ZEE5's extensive library of content spanned across genres and languages for audience to choose from."

Along with Salman Khan, the action-thriller also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film will be out tomorrow.

Comments
Related Articles

Earth Day 2021: Apple TV+ celebrates event with three new premieres

New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Saina’, ‘Roberrt’ and more

Netflix’s pandemic-fueled subscriber growth is slowing down

John Stamos on ‘Big Shot’, fatherhood and Uncle Jesse’s legacy

Coronavirus | Malayalam film industry staring at yet another crisis with many theatres downing shutters

‘Furiosa’: ‘Mad Max’ prequel set to become biggest film ever made in Australia

‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ trailer: Marvel debuts its first Asian superhero

‘Rudra’: Ajay Devgn to make digital debut in remake of Idris Elba’s ‘Luther’

Movies on Sushant Singh: HC seeks filmmakers' stand

‘Leonardo’ review: Aidan Turner’s Renaissance murder-mystery just about makes the cut

Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver-starrer ‘Annette’ to open Cannes Film Festival

‘Who is Baul?’ documentary delves into the philosophy of Bengal’s musical mystics

National Film Award winner Sumitra Bhave is dead

Badiger Devendra applauds his 'Rudri' team

It was important the complex science in ‘Coded Bias’ be distilled but have integrity, says director Shalini Kantayya

‘Ishq’ and ‘Thank You Brother’ take release dates of ‘Tuck Jagadish’ and ‘Virata Parvam’

Massive 6.5 crore set for Nani-starrer ‘Shyam Singha Roy’

Actor Divya Dutta’s forever connection with her mother in audiobook ‘Me and Ma’

Naseeruddin Shah starrer Dhillon’s Jackpot re-launched as six-episode series
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2021 3:34:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/salman-khans-radhe-to-release-may-13-in-theatres-and-zee5-simultaneously/article34374822.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY