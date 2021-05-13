Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ sends ZEE5 servers crashing

A still from ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’

13 May 2021 14:33 IST

The streaming platform crashed due to the large volume of users logging in to view the Prabhudeva directorial

Salman Khan’s latest film Radhe, which released in theatres internationally and on streaming platform ZEE5 and ZeePlex in India on Thursday noon, sent the digital platform’s servers crashing after a large volume of people logged in to watch the action-thriller.

According to reports, users from across India logged in to watch the Prabhudeva directorial at 12 noon, which resulted in heavy traffic that the ZEE5 platform was unable to support. It is unsure if there were technical glitches on the platform as well.

The streamer posted on Twitter, “Thank you for the unprecedented love. We are fixing the issues and will be back soon.”

While some users were able to stream the full movie without interruption, several others were still left waiting for the service to resume.

Along with Salman Khan, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Megha Akash and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.