Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh Agnihotri to make her Bollywood debut

November 23, 2022 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST

Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri

ANI

Alizeh Agnihotri

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi's next film.

Alizeh began shooting for her debut film in 2022 and the film is all set to release in the year 2023. Padhi is known for his much-acclaimed film, 'Budhia Singh: Born to Run', which received a national award.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from that, Padhi also helmed the web series 'Jamtara' seasons 1 and 2 which streamed on Netflix.

Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. After Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, Alizeh is another star kid who will be soon making her acting debut.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Salman Khan's film front, he will be next seen in the upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' alongside Pooja Hegde.Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023. Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' opposite Katrina Kaif which will hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023 and Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Kick 2' opposite Jacqueline Fernandez.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hindi cinema

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US