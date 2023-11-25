Salman Khan’s next after ‘Tiger 3’ is ‘The Bull’: reports

November 25, 2023 01:34 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST

Salman Khan’s next film afterTiger 3 will be The Bull directed by Vishnuvardhan, the 57-year-old actor revealed in a recent interview.

According to reports, the film will mark Salman’s reunion with Karan Johar’s production banner Dharma Productions. Salman had featured in an extended cameo in Johar’s directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). Though they had been in talks for another collaboration together, nothing had materialized in the last 25 years.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Salman told Zoom, “I am doing a film called (The)Bull. Then Dabangg (4) will come, Kick (2) will come, Sooraj’s (Bharjatya) film will come. 3-4 films are coming.”

Salman will essay the role of a paramilitary officer in The Bull, reports stated.More details and an official announcement about the project are currently awaited.

Vishnuvardhan directed the Hindi war biopic Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra in 2021. The film was a success on Amazon Prime Video.