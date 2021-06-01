Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey gets an animated makeover

01 June 2021 13:05 IST

The cop character from Bollywood hit franchise Dabangg is now animated

Actor Salman Khan’s iconic character Chulbul Pandey has got a new avatar with Dabangg - The Animated Series, on Disney+Hotstar VIP. A reimagination of the Bollywood franchise, the action-comedy series chronicles the day-to-day life of police officer Chulbul Pandey who strives to keep the city safe. He is joined by his younger brother Makkhi, who is new to the police force and attempts to emulate his older brother in every sticky situation.

Produced by Cosmos-Maya and Arbaaz Khan Productions, Dabangg - The Animated Series is aimed at kids and fans of the franchise. In a press release, Salman Khan said, “Chulbul Pandey is a very special character for me because of the love that audiences have showered on him, and the movie, for over 10 years. Animation has opened up yet another dimension for this character.”

Producer Arbaaz Khan added, “Dabangg, for me, goes beyond just a film or a franchise. The thought behind creating Chulbul Pandey was to make him a household favourite, and the biggest compliment comes from all the love that this character has received from children.”

The first eight episodes of season 1 are now streaming in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, with new episodes set to be released regularly.