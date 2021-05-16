Movies

Salman Khan warns of action by Cyber Cell after 'Radhe' leaks on pirated sites

People stand in front of the poster for Bollywood movie "Radhe", starring Salman Khan, at a movie theatre in the Gulf Emirate of Sharjah on May 14, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Days after Salman Khan's much-anticipated film "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" was leaked on piracy sites, the Bollywood superstar has warned the miscreants of legal action by the Cyber Cell.

The action-drama had a multi-format release in select theatres and simultaneously on the streaming platform ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex and on DTH services at ₹249 on May 13 on the festival of Eid.

However, the movie, directed by Prabhudeva, was uploaded online within hours of its release.

Expressing his disappointment, Khan shared a note on his social media accounts late Saturday night and said watching a film on a pirated site was a "serious crime".

"We offered you to watch our film 'Radhe' at a reasonable price of ₹249 per Vvew. Inspite of that pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime," he wrote.

The 55-year-old star informed that the Cyber Cell is taking action against these illegal pirated sites and the ones using such platforms.

"Please don't participate in piracy or the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well. Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber cell," he cautioned.

Ahead of the release of the film, Khan had appealed to his fans and followers to shun piracy and watch "Radhe" on the right platform.

The actor had said it takes the hard work of several people to make a movie and it "hurts a lot when some take the route of piracy to watch the final product".

"I want a commitment from all of you that you will enjoy films on the right platform. So this Eid we want a commitment from the audience - no piracy in entertainment," he had said.

"Radhe" also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Gautam Gulati.

