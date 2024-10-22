Salman Khan to shoot ‘Sikandar’ as scheduled, ‘Singham 3’ cameo confirmed

Amid speculations that Salman Khan’s cameo in the upcoming Hindi film Singham Again had been axed, the makers of the upcoming cop drama have confirmed the Bollywood superstar’s presence in the movie. Meanwhile, the actor has also resumed shoot for Sikander, directed by AR Murugadoss. The makers of Sikandar quashed reports that said the actor is postponing his shoot for the film due to security concerns.

Reports said Salman Khan’s role was removed by the makers of Singham Again owing to death threats against the actor. Khan has been allegedly receiving a series of death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. It was reported that Singham Again director Rohit Shetty and team didn’t want to risk shooting Salman’s cameo due to safety reasons.

However, putting an end to the rumours, the makers of Singham Again confirmed that Salman will reprise his popular character, Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg series, in the movie. “This mind boggling collaboration of Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey add an exciting turn in the film and marks his entry to India’s First Cinematic Cop Universe of Rohit Shetty,” said a statement.

“Fans can look forward to the high-octane thrills as Salman Khan portrays Chulbul Pandey, while Ajay Devgn returns as the fearless Bajirao Singham,” added the release. Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande and Rohit Shetty, Singham Again is set to hit the screens on November 1, 2024.

Singham Again stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Ravi Kishan and Shweta Tiwari. Singham Again will clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office on Diwali.

Salman Khan to resume shoot for ‘Sikandar’

Meanwhile, Salman Khan has returned to the sets of Sikandar after a brief hiatus. A source close to the production said, “As per the planned schedule, Salman Khan to shoot for Sikandar.”

Also starring Rakshmika Mandanna, Sikandar is set to hit the screens on EID, 2025. Salman Khan last starred in Tiger 3, the follow up to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.