Salman Khan to perform at ‘Da-bangg The Tour - Reloaded’ in Dubai

Published - October 27, 2024 05:10 pm IST

Besides Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, and Aastha Gill will also perform at the event

PTI

Salman Khan | Photo Credit: -

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Sunday announced that he is set to perform at the Da-bangg The Tour - Reloaded event in Dubai on December 7.

Besides Salman, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Prabhu Deva, Maniesh Paul, Sunil Grover, and Aastha Gill will also perform at the event.

The actor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Sikandar, shared the announcement on his social media pages.

According to the poster shared by the actor, the event is billed as "4+ hours of non-stop dance, music, fun, laughter & party." It will be held at the Dubai Harbour.

The announcement comes days after the Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur in relation to a threat message to Khan.

A threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from the actor was received on the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp helpline last week, prompting the police to register a case and launch an investigation.

Khan earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Suspected members of the gang had opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April. A few months ago, the Navi Mumbai police uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan, leading to security enhancement for the actor.

NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was gunned down on October 12, may have been targeted by Bishnoi because of his proximity to Khan, according to police.

The actor currently serves as the host on the reality TV series Bigg Boss 18.

