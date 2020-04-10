Movies

Salman Khan spends lockdown at Panvel farmhouse, eats leaves for breakfast with his horse

From Salman Khan’s video on Instagram

The actor shared a video of Instagram, chewing on leaves in the company of his horse

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shared a funny video where he can be seen chewing leaves, along with his horse!

Salman took to Instagram on Friday morning to share a video where he can be seen feeding leaves to his horse while he also munches on them! The actor captioned: “Breakfast with my love...”

It seems Salman enjoyed chewing the leaves as after he finished eating them, he said, “It’s damn good ya!” The actor who is spending the lockdown period in his Panvel farmhouse, seems to be having a nice time with his animals over there.

Salman had recently shared a video where he spoke about missing his father, Salim Khan who is residing alone in their Mumbai apartment. The rest of their family along with Salman are stuck at their farmhouse in Panvel, near Mumbai amid the lockdown. In that video, Salman informed that he has not met his father since three weeks ago.

