Salman Khan pays respects to Baba Siddique at late NCP leader's house

Published - October 13, 2024 06:22 pm IST

Siddique was shot on Saturday night just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office

A June 24, 2017 file photo shows the then Congress leader Baba Siddique with actor Salman Khan during the former’s Iftar Party, in Mumbai; Salman leaves the residence of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique who was shot dead on Saturday night by three assailants, in Mumbai, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday paid homage to close friend Baba Siddique at the late NCP leader's house in Bandra, Mumbai.

Siddique, 66, was shot on Saturday night just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead.

Salman, who was accompanied by his bodyguard Shera, was spotted leaving Siddique's residence in Maqba Heights apartments on Sunday evening.

With Shera and a few police officials by his side, the 58-year-old actor waded through a sea of people to reach a black car from the main gate of the Bandra-based apartments.

Actor Salman Khan leaves the residence of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique who was shot dead on Saturday night by three assailants, in Mumbai, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: -

Salman was also one of the few film celebrities who rushed to the hospital last night to meet Siddique's family.

His family members Sohail Khan, Sshura Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, and Alvira Agnihotri as well as friend Iulia Vantur were also pictured walking towards Siddique's residence on Sunday evening.

