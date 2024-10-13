GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Salman Khan pays respects to Baba Siddique at late NCP leader's house

Siddique was shot on Saturday night just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office

Published - October 13, 2024 06:22 pm IST

PTI
A June 24, 2017 file photo shows the then Congress leader Baba Siddique with actor Salman Khan during the former’s Iftar Party, in Mumbai; Salman leaves the residence of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique who was shot dead on Saturday night by three assailants, in Mumbai, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024.

A June 24, 2017 file photo shows the then Congress leader Baba Siddique with actor Salman Khan during the former’s Iftar Party, in Mumbai; Salman leaves the residence of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique who was shot dead on Saturday night by three assailants, in Mumbai, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday paid homage to close friend Baba Siddique at the late NCP leader's house in Bandra, Mumbai.

Siddique, 66, was shot on Saturday night just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead.

Baba Siddique and the big Bollywood connection

Salman, who was accompanied by his bodyguard Shera, was spotted leaving Siddique's residence in Maqba Heights apartments on Sunday evening.

Baba Siddique killing LIVE updates: Accused Gurmail Singh sent to police custody till October 21

With Shera and a few police officials by his side, the 58-year-old actor waded through a sea of people to reach a black car from the main gate of the Bandra-based apartments.

Actor Salman Khan leaves the residence of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique who was shot dead on Saturday night by three assailants, in Mumbai, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024.

Actor Salman Khan leaves the residence of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique who was shot dead on Saturday night by three assailants, in Mumbai, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: -

Salman was also one of the few film celebrities who rushed to the hospital last night to meet Siddique's family.

His family members Sohail Khan, Sshura Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, and Alvira Agnihotri as well as friend Iulia Vantur were also pictured walking towards Siddique's residence on Sunday evening.

Serious indictment of crumbling law and order situation in Maharashtra: Congress on Baba Siddique's killing

Published - October 13, 2024 06:22 pm IST

Related Topics

Indian cinema / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.