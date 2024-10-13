Salman Khan pays respects to Baba Siddique at late NCP leader's house

Superstar Salman Khan on Sunday paid homage to close friend Baba Siddique at the late NCP leader's house in Bandra, Mumbai.

Siddique, 66, was shot on Saturday night just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead.

Salman, who was accompanied by his bodyguard Shera, was spotted leaving Siddique's residence in Maqba Heights apartments on Sunday evening.

With Shera and a few police officials by his side, the 58-year-old actor waded through a sea of people to reach a black car from the main gate of the Bandra-based apartments.

Salman was also one of the few film celebrities who rushed to the hospital last night to meet Siddique's family.

His family members Sohail Khan, Sshura Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, and Alvira Agnihotri as well as friend Iulia Vantur were also pictured walking towards Siddique's residence on Sunday evening.