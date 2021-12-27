Salman Khan on his snake bite: I told my father, both ‘Tiger’ and the snake are alive

27 December 2021 13:42 IST

The Bollywood star also indicated that he and close friend Shah Rukh Khan might come together for a film soon

Salman Khan said he was bitten by a non-venomous snake thrice and was fortunate that the incident was not alarming, even though his family and friends were worried for his health.

Salman Khan was bitten by the snake at his farmhouse near Panvel in the adjoining Raigad district. The actor was then taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and was discharged on Sunday morning.

Salman Khan was back to his farmhouse, where he celebrated his 56th birthday on Monday with close friends and family.

Talking to the media in the early hours of Monday, the actor said the snake had entered one of the rooms of his Arpita farmhouse -- named after his sister -- and he had gone to rescue it when the incident happened.

Salman Khan said he also spoke to his worried father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, after the incident and assured him that both “Tiger and snake” were doing fine, referring to his character of Tiger, a spy in the blockbuster films “Ek Tha Tiger” and “Tiger Zinda Hai”.

“When my dad came to know about this incident, he called to ask if the snake was fine and alive. So I told him ‘Tiger’ and the snake both are alive. He asked if we hurt the snake, I said we didn’t, we handled it with utmost care and love and left it in the jungle,” he told reporters.

The Bollywood star said the children were scared when the snake entered the room, following which he went in to take stock of the situation.

“I asked for a stick. The stick that came was a small one so I asked for a longer stick. Then I picked up the snake with a lot of love and brought it out, the snake wrapped itself on the stick and then it started climbing the stick upwards and it came quite close to my hand.

“So, I caught it with my other hand and dropped the stick to be able to leave the snake (in the jungle). The locals know what snakes come around, this was a Kandhari snake. So they started screaming ‘Kandhari, Kandhari, Kandhari’, that’s when the snake bit me once. Then there was more chaos and that’s when the snake bit me again. There was a lot of commotion, people said ‘hospital, hospital’, that it was venomous, and it bit me again,” Salman Khan explained.

The “Bharat” star said he was then rushed to the hospital, where he got to know that the snake was not poisonous. At the hospital, Salman Khan was given an anti-venom shot and was kept under observation for six hours.

On his return to the farmhouse, the actor said the snake was still there. Khan quipped that he let the snake out in the jungle, before clicking a picture with it.

“My sister was quite scared with the whole incident, but I made friends with the snake and got a picture clicked with it before leaving it in the jungle. It must have also bit me because it was scared.

“It was good that this hospital was well equipped, they had an anti-venom for all kinds of snake bites. Our commissioner of police (Navi Mumbai) Bipin Kumar sir, our MLA Sandeep Naik, all rushed to the hospital too and it helped a lot,” he added.

On the film front: ‘Tiger 3’ and more

Salman Khan was recently seen on the big screen in “Antim: The Final Truth”, which released last month.

The star also said there is a possibility that he and his close friend superstar Shah Rukh Khan might come together for a film, after the duo will be seen making extended appearances in their upcoming movies, “Tiger 3” and “Pathan”, respectively.

Yash Raj Films’ “Tiger 3” is the next chapter in the spy action-thriller franchise, which will see Salman and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as agents Tiger and Zoya. The film will also star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

YRF is also backing Shah Rukh-led actioner “Pathan”, which will feature Salman in an extended cameo.

There were reports that the films will be a part of YRF’s ‘spy universe’, which will ultimately bring its heroes for a movie together.

“We are coming together in ‘Tiger’ and ‘Pathan’. ‘Tiger 3’ should be released by December 2022, before that ‘Pathan’ will release. Then maybe both of us will come together,” the actor told reporters.

“Tiger 3” is helmed by Maneesh Sharma of “Fan” and “Band Baaja Baaraat” fame, while “Pathan” is directed by “War” helmer Siddharth Anand.

“Pathan” marks Shah Rukh’s first film after 2018 romantic-drama “Zero”, in which Salman also had a cameo.

During the media interaction, Salman confirmed he will be filming for his recently announced “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” sequel after he finishes two of his projects, “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali” and the second installment of the hit comedy “No Entry”.

The actor said the follow-up of “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, being written by veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the story for the 2015 original, will be titled “Pavanputra Bhaijaan”.

Salman said as of now he does not have any plans to work with filmmaker SS Rajamouli, son of Prasad, but is looking forward to the sequel “Bajrangi...”, which was a much-loved comedy drama.

“No, there is nothing like that (a film with Rajamouli). If it happens it will be great as he is an extremely good director. But I am definitely working with his father, KV Vijayendra Prasad. He had written the script of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and he is now writing its sequel too, and has named it ‘Pavanputra Bhaijaan’.

“As soon as he completes it, and I complete shooting two films... (we will begin). Once ‘Tiger 3’ is over, then perhaps ‘No Entry’ sequel might begin, then ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. Once these are done, I will begin the film,” he added.

Salman said he will spend a few days at this farmhouse with his close friends and family -- all of whom are together after conducting due COVID-19 tests -- and will then resume work on “Tiger 3”.