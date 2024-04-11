Salman Khan’ next film is titled ‘Sikander’, to release on Eid, 2025

April 11, 2024 11:36 am | Updated 12:03 pm IST

Salman Khan on Thursday announced that his next film has been titled “Sikander” and will be released in theatres across the country on Eid 2025.

Salman will play the titular role in the movie, which will be directed by A R Murugadoss. The project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

In a message posted on his official social media handles, the superstar sent his best wishes to his fans for the festival of Eid and asked them to watch Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" as well as Ajay Devgn's "Maidaan" in theatres.

"Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid 'Sikandar' se aa kar milo... Wish u all Eid Mubarak! #SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar. Directed by @a.r.murugadoss," Salman, 58, posted along with an announcement poster.

Murugadoss is best known for directing Tamil and Hindi films such as “Ghajini”, “Thuppakki”, “Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty” and “Sarkar”.

He had earlier penned the script of Salman’s 2014 movie “Jai Ho”, which was a remake of Murugadoss’ Telugu hit “Stalin”.

Salman was most recently seen in “Tiger 3”, the third part of his “Tiger” series.

