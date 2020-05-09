Salman Khan, Jacqueline’s song shot in lockdown is his cheapest production

Lockdown diaries Movies

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez shot at the song ‘Tere bina’ at a Mumbai farmhouse during lockdown

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has shot an entire song at his Panvel farmhouse in Mumbai with Jacqueline Fernandez during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. Salman and Jacqueline revealed details about the song titled ‘Tere bina’, in an Instagram chat to Waluscha De Sousa. The song that was shot over four days, is his “cheapest production” till date, revealed Salman.

Gaana mere zehen mein tha (I already had the song in mind), so I thought of releasing it at this time,” said Salman. He added that he’s learnt a lot while shooting during the lockdown. “It’s a learning experience that three people can very easily shoot a song. We didn’t need any make-up artist or hair stylist,” he said.

However, it was not easy to edit the track. “Things were slow. Everyone’s using wi-fi, so internet speed was so slow that it took us 24 to 36 hours to download some files. Everything went back and forth about 70 to 80 times. Finally, we got our edit, our teaser,” Salman shared.

Salman recently came up with ‘Pyaar karona’, a song aimed at cheering up people amid the coronavirus lockdown.

