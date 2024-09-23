Salman Khan-hosted ‘Bigg Boss 18’ locks premiere date

The 18th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, is slated to premiere on October 6. The show will air on Colors TV and will also be available to stream on JioCinema.

The channel announced the premiere date on Sunday night on its official Instagram handle. The post featured a promo video with Salman explaining the concept of the upcoming season which has Time ka Tandav as the theme.

Salman's latest appearance as the host of the show was Bigg Boss 17, which aired last year with comic Munawar Faruqui emerging as the winner. The superstar, however, didn't host the third OTT edition of Bigg Boss. His frequent co-star and friend Anil Kapoor filled in for him.

Salman has been hosting Bigg Boss since its fourth season, which premiered in 2010.

