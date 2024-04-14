ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan greeted fans on Eid, days before gunmen fired outside his Mumbai residence

April 14, 2024 11:07 am | Updated 11:08 am IST

Two unidentified gunmen fired four rounds outside Salman’s Mumbai residence in the wee hours of Sunday

The Hindu Bureau

Bollywood actor Salman Khan greets fans on the occasion Eid festival, in Mumbai, on Thursday, April 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

As we reported earlier today, two unidentified gunmen opened fire outside actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence in the wee hours of Sunday, and this comes just days after the star made a public appearance to greet his fans on Eid.

Along with his father Salim Khan, Salman greeted fans outside the Galaxy Apartment on the auspicious day of Eid, a tradition that he has maintained over the years. Sporting a white pathani outfit, the star smiled, waved and greeted fans with folded hands.

Gunshots fired outside Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai; probe launched

Salman Khan announced ‘Sikandar’ on Eid

Fans of the star had an unideal Eid this year as the star did not have a film release, something that has been synonymous with the festival over the years. Since 1997’s Judwaa, several of his titles including Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Bharat and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan were released in theatres during the auspicious day.

Salman, however, made up for it with an announcement that his next film has been titled Sikandarand will be released in theatres across the country on Eid 2025. Directed by A R Murugadoss, the film is set to be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

‘Tiger 3’ movie review: Salman Khan nails this mission timepass

Firing outside Salman’s residence

On Sunday, just days after Eid, two unidentified gunmen fired four rounds outside Salman’s residence. An investigation is currently underway. The security has been beefed up in the neighbourhood and a team of forensic experts are at the site currently.

It remains unknown if the star was present in the house at the time of the incident.

It is to be noted that in March last year, Salman received a death threat over email, following which the Police registered an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar.

