Salman Khan gifts co-star Kichcha Sudeep a new BMW M5 car

Looks like Salman Khan and Kichcha Sudeep’s bromance is going stronger and stronger, well after Dabangg 3. The co-stars seem to have struck up a strong bond during the shooting of the film, and now days after its release, the two stars are still displaying their friendship.

Salman already gifted Sudeep his favourite jacket during the shoot of the film (one that had a picture of Salman’s favourite pet painted on it) and now it’s a swanky new BMW M5! The car is estimated to cost around ₹ 1.7 crores.

The Bollywood megastar is known for gifting expensive purchases to his co-stars, but this gift to Sudeep seems quite special. The Kannada actor took to Instagram to thank Salman for the car and for visiting his house :“Good always happens when u do good. @beingsalmankhan sir made me believe this line further when this surprise landed at home along with him. BMW M5.... a sweetest gesture. Thank u for the luv u have showered on me n my family sir. It was an honour to have worked with u n to have had u vist us (sic).”

Sudeep played the role of the villain Bali in Prabhudeva-directorial Dabangg 3, in which Salman Khan reprised the role of Inspector Chulbul Pandey. The movie opened to mixed reviews.