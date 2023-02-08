ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan finishes shooting for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

February 08, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - Mumbai

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ directed by Farhad Samji is set to be released in theatres on April 21 on the occasion of Eid

PTI

Salman Khan.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday announced a wrap on his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The Hindi-language action film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to be released in theatres on April 21 on the occasion of Eid.

The movie is produced by Salman's production banner Salman Khan Films. Salman took to his official Instagram account to share the update on the movie.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan shooting complete ... #eid2023," the actor wrote.

The film, which was earlier reportedly titled “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali”, also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.

Salman was most recently seen in an extended cameo in Yash Raj Film's spy universe's latest title Pathaan, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

The star will return as the spy Tiger in Tiger 3, which is scheduled to be released on Diwali 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the espionage action entertainer also stars Katrina Kaif.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US