Salman Khan finishes shooting for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ directed by Farhad Samji is set to be released in theatres on April 21 on the occasion of Eid

February 08, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Salman Khan.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday announced a wrap on his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The Hindi-language action film, directed by Farhad Samji, is set to be released in theatres on April 21 on the occasion of Eid.

The movie is produced by Salman's production banner Salman Khan Films. Salman took to his official Instagram account to share the update on the movie.

"#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan shooting complete ... #eid2023," the actor wrote.

The film, which was earlier reportedly titled “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali”, also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.

Salman was most recently seen in an extended cameo in Yash Raj Film's spy universe's latest title Pathaan, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone.

The star will return as the spy Tiger in Tiger 3, which is scheduled to be released on Diwali 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the espionage action entertainer also stars Katrina Kaif.

