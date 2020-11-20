Movies

Salman Khan, family members test negative for COVID-19

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family members have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, after their staff members were diagnosed with the disease, a source close to the family on Thursday said.

Khan and his kin were in isolation after their driver and two household staff members were diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, the insider added.

“The family was in isolation since last week after the staff members and driver had tested positive for COVID-19. Tests were conducted on all family members and the results have come today, they all have tested negative,” the source said.

The staff members have been admitted at a hospital here.

On the work front, Khan has been shooting for the reality show “Bigg Boss 14” on weekends.

“He will shoot for ‘Bigg Boss’ tomorrow,” the insider added.

Khan completed shooting for his film “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” last month. The film, directed by Prabhudheva, also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff.

