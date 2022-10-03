Salman Khan confirms Ram Charan’s cameo in ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

Salman will be seen in Chiranjeevi’s ‘God Father’, which is set to hit screens this Wednesday

The Hindu Bureau
October 03, 2022 15:26 IST

Ram Charan, Salman Khan, and Venkatesh Daggubati | Photo Credit: alwaysramcharan/Instagram

During the trailer launch of Chiranjeevi’s God Father, Salman Khan revealed that RRR star Ram Charan will be seen in a cameo appearance in his next Hindi movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action film that also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raghav Juyal among others. During the trailer launch event, Salman said that the team was shooting in Hyderabad for a scene featuring him and Venkatesh when Ram visited the sets. “He said I want to be with you and I want to be with Venky in the same frame. I thought he was just kidding. I told him we will talk about it tomorrow. Tomorrow, he got his costume, and he was there before us. I said ‘What are you doing here?’ He said ‘I want to be here’. I said, ‘we love you and we want you to be here. But is it okay for you to be here?’ He said yeah. That’s how he came into the film and we had a great time shooting,” said Salman as per a report by Pinkvilla.

Produced by Salman Khan Films, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to hit screens on December 30.

Notably, Salman will be seen alongside Telugu superstar and Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi in God Father, which is releasing in theatres this Wednesday.

