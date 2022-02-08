Salman Khan books 2023 Eid for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’

Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s forthcoming film “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali”, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is set to release on Eid 2023, makers announced on Monday.

The film, reportedly billed as a comedy drama, also stars Pooja Hegde. “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali” is helmed by Farhad Samji, known for co-directing “Housefull 3” with his brother Sajid.

“Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde to release in cinemas on Eid 2023,” a note from the makers read.

Nadiadwala has backed the film through his production company, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The producer had last worked with the 56-year-old actor in his 2014 action drama “Kick”, which marked his directorial debut. Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming film “Tiger 3”.