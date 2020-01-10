Salman Khan announces next film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ to release on Eid 2021

Salman Khan has announced his next film, even as he’s shooting for the Prabhudeva directorial Radhe that is hitting screens this Eid.

The actor announced a project titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which will be written and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, whose last film as producer was Housefull 4.

He posted, "Announcing my next film... KABHI EID KABHI DIWALI.... STORY & PRODUCED BY SAJID NADIADWALA...DIRECTED by FARHAD SAMJI...EID 2021 ... (sic)."

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is planned for a Eid 2021 release, and now details about the rest of the cast and crew of the film will be eagerly awaited.

Salman’s next, Radhe, will see him romancing Disha Patani in Radhe, while Randeep Hooda plays the lead antagonist. The superstar’s Dabangg 3 opened to mixed reviews recently.