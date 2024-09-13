ADVERTISEMENT

‘Salem’s Lot’ trailer: HBO Max brings Stephen King’s vampire classic to life

Updated - September 13, 2024 01:42 pm IST

This latest adaptation follows the 1979 CBS miniseries directed by Tobe Hooper and is set to premiere on the streaming service on October 3

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Salem’s Lot’ | Photo Credit: HBO Max

Max has released the first trailer for Salem’s Lot, the highly anticipated adaptation of Stephen King’s 1975 vampire novel. Directed by Gary Dauberman, known for his work on the It franchise, the film is set to premiere on the streaming service on October 3.

Salem’s Lot follows author Ben Mears, played by Lewis Pullman, as he returns to his hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot seeking inspiration for his next book. However, he soon discovers that the town is under siege by a terrifying vampire, leading to a deadly battle for survival.

The film’s supporting cast, includes Alfre Woodard, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, and Pilou Asbæk. Despite concerns that Salem’s Lot might be shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery after the studio’s shift away from theatrical releases, the project was confirmed for release on Max earlier this year.

Dauberman not only directed but also wrote the script, with production led by James Wan and Michael Clear of Atomic Monster, Roy Lee of Vertigo, and Mark Wolper. The film adapts King’s second novel, which solidified the author’s reputation in the horror genre and introduced key elements of his larger universe, with characters from Salem’s Lot reappearing in works like The Dark Tower series.

