GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Salem’s Lot’ trailer: HBO Max brings Stephen King’s vampire classic to life

This latest adaptation follows the 1979 CBS miniseries directed by Tobe Hooper and is set to premiere on the streaming service on October 3

Published - September 13, 2024 12:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Salem’s Lot’

A still from ‘Salem’s Lot’ | Photo Credit: HBO Max

Max has released the first trailer for Salem’s Lot, the highly anticipated adaptation of Stephen King’s 1975 vampire novel. Directed by Gary Dauberman, known for his work on the It franchise, the film is set to premiere on the streaming service on October 3.

‘Welcome to Derry’: Max 2024 trailer shows first-look of ‘It’ prequel series

Salem’s Lot follows author Ben Mears, played by Lewis Pullman, as he returns to his hometown of Jerusalem’s Lot seeking inspiration for his next book. However, he soon discovers that the town is under siege by a terrifying vampire, leading to a deadly battle for survival.

The film’s supporting cast, includes Alfre Woodard, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, and Pilou Asbæk. Despite concerns that Salem’s Lot might be shelved by Warner Bros. Discovery after the studio’s shift away from theatrical releases, the project was confirmed for release on Max earlier this year.

‘The Penguin’: Max’s 2024 trailer shows new footage from ‘The Batman’ spin-off series

Dauberman not only directed but also wrote the script, with production led by James Wan and Michael Clear of Atomic Monster, Roy Lee of Vertigo, and Mark Wolper. The film adapts King’s second novel, which solidified the author’s reputation in the horror genre and introduced key elements of his larger universe, with characters from Salem’s Lot reappearing in works like The Dark Tower series.

This latest adaptation follows the 1979 CBS miniseries directed by Tobe Hooper and is expected to bring a fresh take on the vampire classic for modern audiences.

Published - September 13, 2024 12:44 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.