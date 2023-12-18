ADVERTISEMENT

‘Salaar’ release trailer: Prabhas in beast mode in Prashanth Neel’s epic period drama

December 18, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the first instalment of the two-part period action drama, produced by Hombale Films, hits the screens on December 22

The Hindu Bureau

Prabhas in ‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’. | Photo Credit: Hombale Films/YouTube.

The makers of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefre, starring Prabhas, have released the film’s second trailer. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the first instalment of the two-part period action drama hits the screens on December 22.

ALSO READ
Official: It’s ‘Salaar’ vs ‘Dunki’ at the box office this Christmas

The trailer shows a glimpse of the world of the Khansaar tribe and attempts to portray the friendship between the characters played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Prabhas plays a rugged mechanic and is seen in several pulsating action sequences. The trailer ends with a hint that the inseparable bond shared between the two characters transforms into enemity.

The two-part film is bankrolled by Hombale Films, the production house behind the KGF films and Kantara. Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF: Chapter 1, and KGF: Chapter 2, will next direct Jr NTR.

ALSO READ:Prashanth Neel talks about the ‘emotional madness’ that went into creating ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Shruthi Haasan, Bobby Simha, Jagapathi Babu, Garuda Ram, Pramod, and Naveen Shankar are the other prominent actors in Salaar. Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer of Salaarwhile Ravi Basrur is the music composer. Anbariv masters have choreographed the stunts. Originally in Telugu, Salaar is set to hit more than 5000 screens in India, including the dubbed versions in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US