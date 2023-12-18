GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Salaar’ release trailer: Prabhas in beast mode in Prashanth Neel’s epic period drama

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the first instalment of the two-part period action drama, produced by Hombale Films, hits the screens on December 22

December 18, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prabhas in ‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’.

Prabhas in ‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’. | Photo Credit: Hombale Films/YouTube.

The makers of Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefre, starring Prabhas, have released the film’s second trailer. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the first instalment of the two-part period action drama hits the screens on December 22.

The trailer shows a glimpse of the world of the Khansaar tribe and attempts to portray the friendship between the characters played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Prabhas plays a rugged mechanic and is seen in several pulsating action sequences. The trailer ends with a hint that the inseparable bond shared between the two characters transforms into enemity.

The two-part film is bankrolled by Hombale Films, the production house behind the KGF films and Kantara. Prashanth Neel, the director of KGF: Chapter 1, and KGF: Chapter 2, will next direct Jr NTR.

Shruthi Haasan, Bobby Simha, Jagapathi Babu, Garuda Ram, Pramod, and Naveen Shankar are the other prominent actors in Salaar. Bhuvan Gowda is the cinematographer of Salaarwhile Ravi Basrur is the music composer. Anbariv masters have choreographed the stunts. Originally in Telugu, Salaar is set to hit more than 5000 screens in India, including the dubbed versions in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

