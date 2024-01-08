'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' to release in Japan

January 08, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefireis scheduled to hit Japanese theatres this summer, the makers have announced. Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the movie will be released in the island country by Japanese film distribution company Twin.

It will also be released in Latin America in Spanish on March 7.

Starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire was released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22. It has grossed Rs 650 crore at worldwide box office.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the film revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). It also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

