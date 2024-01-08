GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire' to release in Japan

The film will also be released in Latin America in Spanish on March 7

January 08, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST

PTI
Prabhas as Deva in director Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’

Prabhas as Deva in director Prashanth Neel’s ‘Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefireis scheduled to hit Japanese theatres this summer, the makers have announced. Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films, the movie will be released in the island country by Japanese film distribution company Twin.

ALSO READ
Bhuvan Gowda interview: On shooting ‘Salaar’ and working with Prashanth Neel

The makers took to X to share the news.

It will also be released in Latin America in Spanish on March 7.

ALSO READ
What to expect from Telugu cinema in 2024: ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, ‘Pushpa 2’, ‘Devara’, ‘Game Changer’ and more

Starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire was released in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi on December 22. It has grossed Rs 650 crore at worldwide box office.

Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, the film revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). It also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.