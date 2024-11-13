ADVERTISEMENT

‘Sakamoto Days’ trailer: Taro Sakamoto is shounen anime’s next big contender

Published - November 13, 2024 12:55 pm IST

The new trailer teases thrilling visuals and choreography that bring Yuto Suzuki’s manga to life, with Sakamoto’s seemingly unstoppable strength tearing through anything in his path

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Sakamato Days’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

The highly anticipated anime adaptation of Sakamoto Days has dropped a stunning new trailer ahead of its premiere on January 11, 2025. Fans of action-packed shounen manga can expect Netflix’s upcoming anime to make a significant impact unique lead character, Taro Sakamoto. Once the world’s top assassin, Sakamoto has traded his deadly skills for a quiet family life and a convenience store job — until his past resurfaces, pulling him back into the violent world he left behind.

Pièce de résistance: 25 years of ‘One Piece’

The new Sakamoto Days trailer teases thrilling visuals and choreography that bring Yuto Suzuki’s manga to life, with Sakamoto’s seemingly unstoppable strength tearing through anything in his path. From intense street brawls to action sequences that demolish entire buildings, the trailer gives us a blend of combat and comedy that capture the manga’s signature tone.

‘Sakamoto Days’ teaser: Netflix adopts weekly release strategy to bring Taro Sakamoto’s dual identites to life

The series will be split into two parts, with the first cour airing weekly on Netflix starting January and the second cour set to release in July 2025. The anime also announced its opening theme, “RUN ​SAKAMOTO ​RUN” by Vaundy, that features prominently in the trailer.

