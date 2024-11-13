 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Sakamoto Days’ trailer: Taro Sakamoto is shounen anime’s next big contender

The new trailer teases thrilling visuals and choreography that bring Yuto Suzuki’s manga to life, with Sakamoto’s seemingly unstoppable strength tearing through anything in his path

Published - November 13, 2024 12:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Sakamato Days’

A still from ‘Sakamato Days’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

The highly anticipated anime adaptation of Sakamoto Days has dropped a stunning new trailer ahead of its premiere on January 11, 2025. Fans of action-packed shounen manga can expect Netflix’s upcoming anime to make a significant impact unique lead character, Taro Sakamoto. Once the world’s top assassin, Sakamoto has traded his deadly skills for a quiet family life and a convenience store job — until his past resurfaces, pulling him back into the violent world he left behind.

Pièce de résistance: 25 years of ‘One Piece’

The new Sakamoto Days trailer teases thrilling visuals and choreography that bring Yuto Suzuki’s manga to life, with Sakamoto’s seemingly unstoppable strength tearing through anything in his path. From intense street brawls to action sequences that demolish entire buildings, the trailer gives us a blend of combat and comedy that capture the manga’s signature tone.

‘Sakamoto Days’ teaser: Netflix adopts weekly release strategy to bring Taro Sakamoto’s dual identites to life

The series will be split into two parts, with the first cour airing weekly on Netflix starting January and the second cour set to release in July 2025. The anime also announced its opening theme, “RUN ​SAKAMOTO ​RUN” by Vaundy, that features prominently in the trailer.

Published - November 13, 2024 12:55 pm IST

Related Topics

World cinema / television / cartoons and animation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.