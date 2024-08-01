ADVERTISEMENT

‘Sakamoto Days’ teaser: Netflix adopts weekly release strategy to bring Taro Sakamoto’s dual identites to life

Published - August 01, 2024 02:27 pm IST

Based on Yuto Suzuki’s popular manga, the anime will follow Taro Sakamoto, a former hitman who trades his life of crime for a peaceful existence running a convenience store

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Sakamoto Days’ | Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix has unveiled the first teaser for the highly anticipated anime series Sakamoto Days, set to premiere in January 2025. The anime adaptation, based on Yuto Suzuki’s popular manga, follows Taro Sakamoto, a former hitman who trades his life of crime for a peaceful existence running a convenience store. Voiced by Tomokazu Sugita, Sakamoto’s dual life serves as a central theme, melding intense action with comedic domestic moments.

The teaser juxtaposes Sakamoto’s past and present, highlighting his transformation from a feared assassin to a family man. The stark contrast is visually emphasized through the use of color and tone—Sakamoto’s violent past is depicted in monochrome, while his current life is vibrant and full of comic elements.

Director Masaki Watanabe, known for his work on Seikaisuru Kado, helms the project with production by TMS Entertainment, the studio behind hits like Dr. Stone and Lupin the Third. Watanabe has expressed his excitement about capturing the manga’s dynamic action and humor, aiming to bring Sakamoto’s character to life through the unique aspects of animation.

Alongside the teaser, Netflix revealed a poster featuring a striking black-and-white depiction of Sakamoto, illustrating his two distinct lives. The anime aims to preserve the essence of Suzuki’s manga, which has amassed over 5 million copies in circulation since its debut in 2020.

In a major shift from its usual release strategy, Netflix announced that Sakamoto Days will follow a weekly release schedule. This change marks a departure from the streamer’s traditional approach of dropping entire seasons at once. The weekly release model, previously employed for the recent, Delicious in Dungeon, reflects a growing recognition of anime fans’ preferences for episodic viewing, allowing for sustained engagement and community discussion.

Netflix’s decision to release Sakamoto Days weekly is a response to criticisms of its episode-dumping strategy, which has been blamed for the underwhelming cultural impact of series like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. By adopting a weekly schedule, Netflix aims to foster a more immersive and prolonged viewing experience, helping new shows build a dedicated fanbase over time.

