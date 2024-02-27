Sajid Nadiadwala to team up with Rajinikanth for a Pan-India film

February 27, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala on Tuesday announced his collaboration with south superstar Rajinikanth, for a feature film.

The filmmaker, known for backing movies such as Chhichhore, Housefull franchise, 83 and Bawaal, shared the news on his social media account Nadiadwala Grandson. However, details regarding the film have been kept under wraps.

According to a source close to the production, “It will be a Pan-India movie, and the announcement regarding the same will be made soon.” Rajinikanth’s latest release is Lal Salaam, a Tamil sports action movie. It is helmed by the actor’s daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.