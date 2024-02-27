GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sajid Nadiadwala to team up with Rajinikanth for a Pan-India film

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala on Tuesday announced his collaboration with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth for a feature film

February 27, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

PTI
Sajid Nadiadwala and Rajinikanth.

Sajid Nadiadwala and Rajinikanth. | Photo Credit: @NGEMovies/X

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala on Tuesday announced his collaboration with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, for a feature film.

The filmmaker, known for backing movies such as Chhichhore, Housefull franchise, 83 and Bawaal, shared the news on his social media account Nadiadwala Grandson. However, details regarding the film have been kept under wraps.

According to a source close to the production, “It will be a Pan-India movie, and the announcement regarding the same will be made soon.” Rajinikanth’s latest release is Lal Salaam, a Tamil sports action movie. It is helmed by the actor’s daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

