Sajid Nadiadwala to team up with Rajinikanth for a Pan-India film

February 27, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala on Tuesday announced his collaboration with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, for a feature film.

The filmmaker, known for backing movies such as Chhichhore, Housefull franchise, 83 and Bawaal, shared the news on his social media account Nadiadwala Grandson. However, details regarding the film have been kept under wraps.

It's a true honour to collaborate with the legendary @rajinikanth Sir! Anticipation mounts as we prepare to embark on this unforgettable journey together!

- #SajidNadiadwala@WardaNadiadwalapic.twitter.com/pRtoBtTINs — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) February 27, 2024

According to a source close to the production, “It will be a Pan-India movie, and the announcement regarding the same will be made soon.” Rajinikanth’s latest release is Lal Salaam, a Tamil sports action movie. It is helmed by the actor’s daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth.