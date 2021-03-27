Interview Movies

Saiyami Kher: Sports is my first love

Saiyami Kher   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Not many who have watched Saiyami Kher’s performance in Anurag Kashyap’s feature film Choked, or web series Special OPS and Breathe: Into the Shadows might know that she made her acting debut with the 2015 Telugu film Rey. Six years later, she stars in the soon-to-release Telugu film Wild Dog, in which she plays a Research & Analysis Wing agent collaborating with a National Investigation Agency officer, played by Nagarjuna Akkineni, on a mission.

“I hadn’t even completed college when I signed Rey. I had been modelling and doing theatre. It was an interesting project, unfortunately, it took three years to release and looked dated. I think it would have worked well had it released earlier,” she reminisces.

In the meantime, she had signed the Hindi film Mirzya and moved to Mumbai. Intermittently, there was a project from Mani Ratnam, which did not take off.

Action and sports

Wild Dog, which unfolds in the aftermath of the Hyderabad blasts of 2007, has Saiyami playing a Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) agent. She recalls the cosmopolitan atmosphere on sets, given the presence of actors Nagarjuna, Atul Kulkarni and Dia Mirza, and French action director David Ismalone. “I loved the script and it helped that director Ahishor Solomon gave it to me a month in advance; I had enough time to learn the Telugu lines,” says Saiyami.

  • Runner’s high: Saiyami finds running to be therapeutic, “As actors, 99% of the time we face rejection. I find it healing to run.” Having run two full marathons in Mumbai, a half marathon in Germany and a 10K run in London, she hopes to crack the Ironman challenge in 2022. Her running playlist includes yesteryear Hindi film songs by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar.
  • Carpentry: In her family home in Nashik, Saiyami used to conduct carpentry workshops prior to the pandemic. She spent her childhood in Nashik and reminisces, “I grew up swimming in lakes and climbing hillocks and mountains. At our family property, I used to conduct carpentry workshops. There’s so much to learn; the more the merrier for me. I believe sports, carpentry and every new skill set helps me become a better actor.”

She was keen to take up a film that has scope for action, given her sports background, and trained in mixed martial arts.

Sports, she says, is her first love. Saiyami had played badminton while growing up and later became a marathon runner. She was hoping to participate in the Ironman event in the Netherlands in June 2020, but the pandemic forced the cancellation of the event. She plans to do it in 2022.

The actor hosts the ‘Silly Point with Saiyami’ cricket series on Instagram. While in Hyderabad to film Wild Dog, she had hoped to play with Pradnya Gadre, who was her doubles partner in Maharashtra badminton matches. “But it wasn’t possible due to COVID-19 restrictions.” Pradnya coaches at Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy.

‘Choked’ possibilities

Saiyami Kher in ‘Wild Dog’

Saiyami Kher in ‘Wild Dog’  

Reverting to discuss her acting career, Saiyami says it’s a great time to be an actor, to be able to take up web series and feature films. She looks back fondly at Choked. A few years ago, she happened to be seated next to Anurag Kashyap during a film screening at the Mumbai International Film Festival. The director broached the idea of working together. The opportunity materialised after two years.

When she heard the story and her character, she wanted a look test, but Anurag didn’t think it was unnecessary: “I went ahead and did a photoshoot; I then realised what he had seen in me.”

On sets, Anurag preferred his actors to be spontaneous than rehearsed: “He is a magician who knows how to get the best out of his actors. I read the script once and he never let me see it again.”

Choked got her noticed and Saiyami has signed a new Hindi film; she’s also waiting for the new seasons of Breathe and Special OPS to go on floors.

Related Topics
The Hindu Cinema Plus
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles

‘One’ Malayalam movie review: Mammootty’s political drama fails to hit the highs

‘Kurup’ teaser: Dulquer Salmaan brings his A-game to crime biopic

‘Saina’ movie review: Too cute for a biopic, too easy for a sports film

Wong Kar Wai addresses controversy surrounding the 4K restoration of his films

New on Netflix this week: ‘Run’, ‘The Serpent’ and more

‘Pagglait’ movie review: An insightful tale of repression and tragedy, taking pride in its simplicity

‘Rang De’ movie review: An entertaining romantic comedy drama

Meet the team behind 'Pagglait'

Celebrating AR Rahman: Chennai’s film fraternity roots for ‘99 Songs’

‘Arrested Development’ star Jessica Walter dies aged 80

‘Aranya’/‘Kaadan’ movie review: The jungle giants deserved better

‘OK Computer’ review: Absurdist comedy that is both effective and okay

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt summoned by court in relation to their movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

New on Amazon Prime this week: ‘Invincible’ season one, ‘The Illegal’ and more

‘Kala’ movie review: A mindless celebration of violence

Actor Madhavan tests positive for COVID-19, references ‘3 Idiots’

‘No Zoom’ option at Oscars causes backlash, with several nominees unable to attend

‘Karnan’ controversy: Mari Selvaraj makes changes to ‘Pandarathi Puranam’

Actor Sway Bhatia on being empowered on the sets of ‘The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers’

‘The Illegal’ movie review: Immigrant drama doesn’t quite hit the mark
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 27, 2021 10:20:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/saiyami-kher-who-will-be-seen-next-in-wild-dog-hopes-to-crack-the-ironman-in-2022/article34175300.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY