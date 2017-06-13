‘Sairat’ actor Rinku clears SSC

Actor Rinku, whose real name is Prerana M. Rajguru, on Tuesday passed her SSC examinations scoring 66.40% marks. She won the 2015 National Awards Special Mention for her role in the Marathi blockbuster Sairat.

The 17-year-old Rinku scored highest in Hindi (87), followed by her mother tongue Marathi (83) and English (59).

She scored lowest in Science and Technology (42), preceded by Maths (48) and Social Sciences (50), making it 66.40 per cent out of a total 500 marks, from the Pune Division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

She reportedly appeared for SSCE as a private candidate.

Rinku was just 14 when she was cast as the strong-willed but spoilt girl Archie in Sairat. The film went on to create history as the biggest blockbuster in Marathi, crossing the ₹100-crore collections-mark, urging the makers to reward both Rinku and Thosar with a ₹5 crore bonus.