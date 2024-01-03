GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Saindhav’ trailer: Venkatesh turns aggressive in Sailesh Kolanu’s film

Venkatesh Daggubati’s 75th film ‘Saindhav’, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, will have the actor turning into action mode to save his ailing daughter

January 03, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Venkatesh in the Telugu film ‘Saindhav’, directed by Sailesh Kolanu

Venkatesh in the Telugu film ‘Saindhav’, directed by Sailesh Kolanu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Telugu film Saindhav, scheduled to release in theatres on January 13 for the Sankranti festive season, promises an action entertainer and a family drama rolled into one. The film written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, will be actor Venkatesh Daggubati’s 75th project. The trailer of the film, which also stars Shraddha Srinath, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as an antagonist, and Ruhani Sharma among others, was launched earlier on Wednesday.

The trailer opens with child actor Sara Palekar describing her father as a simple, gentle person and a superhero in whose presence she feels safe. The family’s life turns upside down when she is diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy and the medicine vial that can save her costs a whopping ₹17 crore!

ALSO READ
Watch | Director Sailesh Kolanu: We are all following the path Marvel has created

Venkatesh is determined to save his daughter but has to cross paths with the character played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In the process, he lets go of his calm persona and turns aggressive, hinting at a violent past, to the surprise of his wife played by Shraddha Srinath.

The film features Ruhani Sharma as a doctor and also stars Arya, Andrea Jeremiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Mukesh Rishi. Saindhav will be Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first Telugu film and the actor has dubbed his lines in the language. The team includes music composer Santhosh  Narayanan, cinematographer S Manikandan, production designer Avinash Kolla and editor Garry Bh.

Saindhav is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli for Niharika Entertainment.

Related Topics

The Hindu MetroPlus / The Hindu Cinema Plus / Telugu cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.