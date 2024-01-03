January 03, 2024 02:31 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST

The Telugu film Saindhav, scheduled to release in theatres on January 13 for the Sankranti festive season, promises an action entertainer and a family drama rolled into one. The film written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, will be actor Venkatesh Daggubati’s 75th project. The trailer of the film, which also stars Shraddha Srinath, Nawazuddin Siddiqui as an antagonist, and Ruhani Sharma among others, was launched earlier on Wednesday.

The trailer opens with child actor Sara Palekar describing her father as a simple, gentle person and a superhero in whose presence she feels safe. The family’s life turns upside down when she is diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy and the medicine vial that can save her costs a whopping ₹17 crore!

Venkatesh is determined to save his daughter but has to cross paths with the character played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In the process, he lets go of his calm persona and turns aggressive, hinting at a violent past, to the surprise of his wife played by Shraddha Srinath.

The film features Ruhani Sharma as a doctor and also stars Arya, Andrea Jeremiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Mukesh Rishi. Saindhav will be Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first Telugu film and the actor has dubbed his lines in the language. The team includes music composer Santhosh Narayanan, cinematographer S Manikandan, production designer Avinash Kolla and editor Garry Bh.

Saindhav is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli for Niharika Entertainment.