ADVERTISEMENT

‘Saindhav’: Teaser of action drama, starring Venkatesh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, out

October 16, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, ‘Saindhav’, starring Venkatesh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, hits the screens next year

The Hindu Bureau

Venkatesh Daggubati in ‘Saindhav’ | Photo Credit: Niharika Entertainment/YouTube

The teaser of Venkatesh Daggubati’s Saindhav is out. The film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is Venkatesh’s 75th movie. Hindi actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the antagonist in Saindhav.

ALSO READ
Sai Dharam Tej’s next titled ‘Gaanja Shankar’

The teaser shows Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing Vikas, who works for a group involved in kidnapping children and handing them over to a terrorist organisation. Venkatesh’s character, called Saiko, takes on the villains.

It seems like the actor is set to play a character with two shades. The visuals show Venkatesh as a caring family man who loves his daughter, and a ruthless man who stops the baddies.

ALSO READ:‘Hi Nanna’ teaser: Nani, Mrunal Thakur star in a feel-good film on love and fatherhood

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music for Saindhav while Venkat Boyanapulli is the film’s producer. Saindhav was initially scheduled to release on December 22. The makers recently announced that the film will now release on January 13, 2024. Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, and Andrea Jeremiah are the other members of the cast. Venkatesh was recently seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and the Telugu film F3: Fun and Frustration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US