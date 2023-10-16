‘Saindhav’: Teaser of action drama, starring Venkatesh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, out

October 16, 2023 02:01 pm | Updated 02:01 pm IST

The teaser of Venkatesh Daggubati’s Saindhav is out. The film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is Venkatesh’s 75th movie. Hindi actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the antagonist in Saindhav.

The teaser shows Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing Vikas, who works for a group involved in kidnapping children and handing them over to a terrorist organisation. Venkatesh’s character, called Saiko, takes on the villains.

It seems like the actor is set to play a character with two shades. The visuals show Venkatesh as a caring family man who loves his daughter, and a ruthless man who stops the baddies.

Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music for Saindhav while Venkat Boyanapulli is the film’s producer. Saindhav was initially scheduled to release on December 22. The makers recently announced that the film will now release on January 13, 2024. Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, and Andrea Jeremiah are the other members of the cast. Venkatesh was recently seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and the Telugu film F3: Fun and Frustration.

