‘Saindhav’, starring Venkatesh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, gets a new release date

October 05, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST

Saindhav, starring Venkatesh and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, has got a new release date. The film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, was first scheduled to release on December 22. Saindhav will now release on January 13.

Saindhav is Venkatesh’s 75th film. Santhosh Narayanan has composed music for the film while Venkat Boyanapalli is the producer. Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, a Trivakram Srinivas-directorial, is also eyeing a release during that period.

Actors Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma and Andrea Jeremiah are also part of Saindhav. Venkatesh was last seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.His previous Telugu film was F3: Fun and Frustration. The film was part of the Fun and Frustration series.

