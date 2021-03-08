‘Saina’ trailer: Parineeti Chopra stars in inspiring sports saga

Parineeti Chopra in ‘Saina’

08 March 2021 16:55 IST

The Saina Nehwal biopic chronicles the journey of a small-town girl from Haryana all the way towards becoming the top-ranked badmintion player in the world

The trailer of Saina Nehwal’s biopic Saina has been released on International Women’s Day.

The film, directed by Amol Gupte and starring Parineeti Chopra as the badminton champion, chronicles the journey of a small-town girl from Haryana all the way towards becoming the top-ranked badminton player in the world, and the many challenges she faces during her climb to the summit.

Saina also features Manav Kaul, Ankur Vikal, Meghna Malik and Shubrajyoti Bharat. The biopic also has music by Amaal Mallik.

Parineeti Chopra shared the trailer and wrote on social media: “This women’s day I am proud to bring to you - SAINA. In cinemas March 26.”

The actor also said in a statement, “It’s a huge responsibility to essay someone like Saina Nehwal on screen. She is a legend herself and I was very scared about how people will react, but I’m overwhelmed with the love we are getting from all over the world. The film is a celebration of the unending spirit that lies in each woman.”

Saina Nehwal added her thoughts on the sports biopic, “Everything is quite surreal. What I have achieved in life is all due to the constant support of my family. It has been my huge honour to play a sport I love and put my country on a pedestal while achieving my dream. Parineeti is a fabulous actor and we both connected so easily when we met.”