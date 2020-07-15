Rajkummar Rao to headline the Hindi remake of ‘HIT’

15 July 2020 11:33 IST

Sailesh Kolanu who directed the cop thriller in Telugu will helm the remake

Actor Rajkummar Rao will star in the Hindi remake of the Telugu action thriller HIT. The slick film marked the debut of writer-director Sailesh Kolanu and starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma. In the film, HIT stands for Homicide Intervention Team and traces the journey of a cop who is on the trail of a missing woman. Produced by actor Nani and stylist Prashanti Tipirneni, HIT opened to a warm response in theatres in February 2020.

Sailesh, who will also helm the Hindi version, says, “The first case of HIT tells the story of a police officer who is constantly fighting a battle with his past as well as his present. Since it’s a troubled character, I wanted an actor who can bring that darkness to the role and still make the audience root for him with a matured performance. I felt Rajkummar can evoke that kind of response. I’ve been following his work since Shaitaan and he is a terrific actor.”

Advertising

Advertising

Says Rajkummar, “I instantly connected with HIT; it’s an engaging story, relevant in today’s environment. I am always on the lookout to play characters I haven’t explored before and this film gives me that opportunity.”

The Telugu HIT had an open ending, leaving room for a franchise. Sailesh affirms that he intends to take the franchise forward, both in Telugu and Hindi.

Producer Dil Raju, who is remaking the Nani-starrer Jersey in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor, with director Gowtam Tinnanuri, will be backing the HIT remake along with Kuldeep Rathore. The film will go on floors in 2021.