ADVERTISEMENT

Saif Ali Khan, Siddharth Anand reuniting for new project

Published - May 27, 2024 12:14 pm IST

Anand and Khan had worked together on films like ‘Salaam Namaste’ and ‘Ta Ra Rum Pum’

PTI

Saif Ali Khan, Siddharth Anand in Budapest, Hungary

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand says he is back on set with his "first hero" Saif Ali Khan for a new project.

ADVERTISEMENT

The director, who made his directorial debut in 2005's Salaam Namaste starring Saif, shared the update on Instagram on Sunday.

‘Adipurush’ movie review: Prabhas falters in this black-and-white retelling of the ‘Ramayana’

"Back on set with my first hero! How can nothing change! Haha! Love you Saif!" Siddharth captioned a couple of pictures from Budapest, Hungary.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is unclear whether they are reteaming for a film or series and whether Siddharth is attached to the project as a director or producer.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The duo last worked together in the 2007 film Ta Ra Rum Pum.

‘Fighter’ movie review: Hrithik Roshan film is visually compelling, but emotionally stunted 

Before his directorial debut, Siddharth co-wrote the screenplay with filmmaker Kunal Kohli for the latter's 2004 film Hum Tum, which earned Saif a best actor National Award.

Saif's last big screen appearance was in 2023's Adipurush and Siddharth released his latest directorial venture Fighter earlier this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US