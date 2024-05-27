Saif Ali Khan, Siddharth Anand reuniting for new project

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand says he is back on set with his "first hero" Saif Ali Khan for a new project.

The director, who made his directorial debut in 2005's Salaam Namaste starring Saif, shared the update on Instagram on Sunday.

"Back on set with my first hero! How can nothing change! Haha! Love you Saif!" Siddharth captioned a couple of pictures from Budapest, Hungary.

It is unclear whether they are reteaming for a film or series and whether Siddharth is attached to the project as a director or producer.

The duo last worked together in the 2007 film Ta Ra Rum Pum.

Before his directorial debut, Siddharth co-wrote the screenplay with filmmaker Kunal Kohli for the latter's 2004 film Hum Tum, which earned Saif a best actor National Award.

Saif's last big screen appearance was in 2023's Adipurush and Siddharth released his latest directorial venture Fighter earlier this year.

