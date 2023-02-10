Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor to star in ‘Marvel’s Wastelanders’, an Audible original podcast

February 10, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

Marvel Entertainment and Audible announced the cast of Marvel’sWastelanders, a Hindi Audible Original podcast series. The franchise, adapted from Marvel’s hit audio series Marvel’s Wastelanders, features the world’s beloved heroes as they fight to regain order and justice in a post-apocalyptic future where Marvel’s supervillains have been in power for more than 30 years after a tragic event that killed nearly all superheroes.

Based on the popular English series, the new Hindi adaptation see many leading Hindi actors in the roles of Marvel superheroes with Mantra Mugdh directing the show.

Black Widow (Kareena Kapoor Khan), Star-Lord (Saif Ali Khan), Hawkeye (Jaideep Ahlawat), Wolverine (Sharad Kelkar) and Doctor Doom (Ashish Vidyarthi) team up for the finale.

The six-season audio epic will include:

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord

In a shadowy alternate future of the Marvel Universe, the villains have finally won and heroes are nothing but a bad memory. The series finds Peter Quill (Saif Ali Khan) and Rocket (Vrajesh Hirjee) a little paunchier, a little slower, and a lot saltier than they were during the glory days of the Guardians of the Galaxy. They quickly discover the Earth isn’t what it used to be either, when they crash land 30 years after Doctor Doom takes over a barren, desolate wasteland and all the world’s super villains seized control, including outlaw Ghost Riders and the bloodthirsty Kraven the Hunter.

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Hawkeye

Thirty years ago, the villains of the world rose up and killed all the heroes. Well, all the heroes that mattered. The sole survivor of the Avengers, Hawkeye (Jaideep Ahlawat) is now a sideshow freak, re-living the worst day of his life for paying audiences. He’s surly, broken, and losing his sight, but there’s still that fire in him to be a hero, to avenge his friends. Hawkeye gets an unexpected visitor, his estranged 17-year-old daughter Ash (Prajakta Kohli) on her own quest for vengeance after losing her best friend. She insists on following him on his secret mission: killing every last person responsible for the deaths of those he loved the most.

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Black Widow

Almost 30 years after the villains won, Helen Black (Kareena Kapoor Khan) arrives at her new home in a 161-story apartment complex in what used to be Midtown Manhattan. Owned and operated by S.H.I.E.L.D., the complex has become the very embodiment of dystopic wealth and inequality. On the same day that Helen moves into her apartment, Lisa Cartwright (Masaba Gupta) reports for her first day as a Junior Residential Security Analyst for a private security company hired by S.H.I.E.L.D. to surreptitiously monitor the residents of the building. Lisa is assigned to surveil Helen’s section, and quickly discovers that Helen Black is not at all who she says she is.

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine

Thirty years ago, after killing the Avengers, the X-Men, and nearly every other Super Hero, Red Skull assumed the office of President of the United States. Wolverine (Sharad Kelkar) encounters a young mutant in-hiding (Mithila Palkar) and vows to transport her into the safe hands of estranged former X-Men Kitty Pryde and Rachel Summers. When Red Skull and his top lieutenant Crossbones frame Wolverine and escalate anti-mutant sentiment to dangerous new levels, our hero realizes that his only option may be to face Red Skull and his savage allies head on. But a shocking, terrible truth may destroy Wolverine first…

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Doom

After thirty years of imprisonment, Doctor Doom (Ashish Vidhyarthi) has freed himself and seeks revenge on the former allies who betrayed him. To achieve this, he teams up with Valeria Richards (Yashaswini Dayama) the daughter of his most hated enemy – but whose side is she really on?