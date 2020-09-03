Saif Ali Khan as the epic villain in Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’

Saif Ali Khan has been signed to play the villainous role in ‘Adipurush’

03 September 2020 15:40 IST

The actor describes his part in director Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’ as demonic and electrifying

After playing the antagonist Udaybhan Rathod in director Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan will again be working with the director for Adipurush starring Prabhas in the lead. Saif will play the menacing villain who’s said to be lethal and brutal in this period drama.

Saif also made a mark when he played the antagonist Langda Tyagi in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara.

Adipurush revolves around the triumph of good over evil and Saif will be donning the role of a larger-than-life villain. Says Prabhas, “I am super excited to work with Saif Ali Khan and I am eager to share screen space with a great actor.”

Saif described his part as demonic, and stated, “I’m thrilled to be working with Omi dada again. He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to really pull it off. He has taken me beyond the cutting edge of our cinema in the way he shot Tanhaji ...and this time he is taking us all further. It’s a phenomenal project and I’m thrilled to be a part of it. I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic.”

On choosing Saif to play the villain, Om Raut says, “We need a brilliant actor to play the strongest villain from our epic and who better than Saif. I enjoy each day of working with him. I am looking forward to this exciting journey with him all over again.”

This is also the second collaboration for Om, Saif and producer Bhushan Kumar.

Adipurush will be a Hindi and Telugu bilingual, and the 3D extravaganza will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and other foreign languages.

The film is currently in pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors in 2021, and gear up for release in 2022.