Sai Pallavi’s first look in Rana Daggubati’s Telugu film ‘Viraata Parvam’

The team of director Venu Udugula’s forthcoming Telugu film Viraata Parvam, starring Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi, unveiled the first look of Sai Pallavi from the film, to mark her birthday on Saturday. In the poster, she’s seen waiting for someone at Amaraveerula Sthoopam (Martyrs Memorial).

Set in the Telangana of the 90s, Viraata Parvam touches upon Naxalism, and stars Rana Daggubati in the lead role. According to a statement from the unit, the film would have been ready for release this summer if not for the COVID-19 lockdown. Most of the filming is complete, barring a short final schedule.

Venu Udugula had earlier directed Needi Naadi Oke Katha. Viraata Parvam is presented by D Suresh Babu and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri. The film also stars Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand. Cinematography is by Dani Sanchez Lopez of Mahanati fame and Divakar Mani.