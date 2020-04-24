Sai Pallavi praises Halitha Shameem’s ‘Sillu Karupatti’

It could well be that Halitha had her ‘receiving-a-box-of-chocolates-at-your-doorstep-out-of-the-blue’ moment when she found an email addressed to her from Sai Pallavi. Clearly, she didn’t expect it, and the overjoyed filmmaker shared it for tweeples to know.

The story goes like this: actor Sai Pallavi, who has been on a hiatus from Tamil cinema since NGK, happened to catch Sillu Karupatti, loved it and wrote an email to the director thanking her for it. Sharing a screenshot of the email — which goes: “Hello Halitha, my parents and I were so emotional after watching the film. I’m very happy for you. Thank you for making us feel so warm!. May you create more gems like this! Sending you lots of love n prayers.” — Halitha laid bare her feelings in a tweet. “Lockdown had me depressed for most of the times. And then, The angel messaged me!”

Sillu Karupatti, a Tamil anthology film, was written and directed by Halitha Shameem. The film featured Sunainaa, Samuthirakani, Nivedhithaa Sathish, Manikandan, Leela Samson, Kravmaga Sreeram, Sara Arjun, and Rahul in the lead roles. Produced by Venkatesh Velineni, Sillu Karupatti was distributed by actor Suriya’s 2D Entertainment. Sillu Karupatti is now streaming on Netflix.